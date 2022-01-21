There is an increasing trend globally for people to live out their life milestones in the digital realm, and it looks like it will start sooner rather than later, after a couple in Southern India announced that in February 2022 they will be hosting their wedding reception in the metaverse, propped up by start-up Tardiverse. This metaverse wedding is the first of its kind in Asia.

This is a trend that will gain more momentum in the next decade as technologies, such as augmented reality (AR) and blockchain, progress and become more sophisticated.

An obvious next step

A virtual wedding reception is a logical extension of what already takes place in the virtual realm. We have already had concerts from Ariana Grande and Travis Scott in the metaverse, on Fortnite, both of which garnered millions of attendees. In July 2020, Fox Sports filled empty baseball stadiums with virtual holograms of fans during the height of Covid-19 restrictions in the US. Virtual life is fast merging with real life—and becoming a part of our daily interactions.

The main purpose of the metaverse is to simulate real-life scenarios in a virtual space. However, it is questionable whether most people would opt to have key life moments hosted on the metaverse. For those who are more tech-adverse, having their milestones played out through virtual reality (VR) headsets may break the sanctity of these joyous celebrations.

For example, the ceremony will also feature a 3D virtual avatar of the groom’s late father, not too dissimilar to when Kanye West presented Kim Kardashian with a talking hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian for her fortieth birthday. The social media mogul appeared to be overwhelmed by the gift, whereas her followers were more divided in their response. It prompts the question of whether there are certain facets of life better left excluded from metaverse applications.

The potential benefits of the metaverse

That being said, there are tangible benefits to holding a reception or ceremony virtually. An increasing number of people have family and friends living around the globe, making in-person attendance difficult. A metaverse celebration allows people to attend important events remotely and makes the experience as immersive as possible.

The couple in India have chosen to host their wedding reception at a virtual Hogwarts, thanks to AR and blockchain that can help recreate these fantasy spaces. In this sense, the technology allowed the couple to be more creative with their reception venue. Future metaverse consumers, event management companies, and tour operators could see these endless opportunities as a big bonus.

In fact, according to GlobalData’s Emerging Technology Trends Survey Q4 2021, AR was the technology with the most positive sentiment, with 51% of those polled expressing positive sentiment towards the technology. GlobalData also estimates that AR will generate $152 billion in revenue by 2030, compared to $7 billion in 2020. It is evident that AR will become one of the fastest-growing technologies of the next decade.

Clearly, there is demand from tech-savvy consumers for the metaverse, especially among those who believe that it can enhance real-life experiences through AR and VR. As the technological capabilities grow in the next decade, tech companies will seek to cash in on the metaverse. Event planners and tour operators will be able to use it to diversify their offerings, using the metaverse to enhance momentous occasions.