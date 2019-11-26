GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Mobile subscriptions in Mexico will reach an estimated 127.8 million by year-end 2019, moreover, the share of mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) subscriptions is expected to reach 1.5% in Mexico in 2019, aligned with its Latin American peers.

We estimate MVNO’s subscription share to increase to 2.7% by 2024, led by the increased adoption of smartphone, machine-to-machine (M2M) subscriptions and mobile network operator (MNO) infrastructure plans to extend coverage.

We expect the MVNO segment, which for years had underperformed the overall mobile market, to surge higher on hopes of niche players entering the market with innovative offers. MVNO newcomers within the digital economy space are Simpati, Neus Mobile, BuenoCell and Toka Móvil.

For instance, Neus Mobile value proposition goes beyond connectivity and its offer is based on IoT solutions. While Bueno Cell and Neus Mobile focus on the M2M segment, Simpati offers data-centric packages to self-employed workers with unlimited internet navigation on dedicated productivity apps.

Although still a niche segment, M2M subscriptions from MVNOs will surge at a compound annual growth rate of 60.8% over 2019-2024, acting as the MVNOs growth accelerator.

Source: GlobalData Broadband Forecast