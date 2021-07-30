Mexico is one of the most dynamic SVoD markets in Latin America.

Although cord-cutting has not yet affected the country’s pay-TV market, and we do not think it will do so over the forecast period. The popularization of on-demand content and the emergence of new commercial platforms in the SVoD market will slow down pay-TV subscriber growth.

Increased broadband adoption, both fixed and mobile, and the development of partnerships with telcos and traditional pay-TV players, will also help to drive growth in the market. The country closed 2020 with an unique SVoD penetration of households of 36% that we expect will expand to 67% by 2025.

US-based Netflix and Amazon Prime are currently the largest SVoD players in the market with a combined market share of 85% at year-end 2020. In a distant third and fourth positions are local platforms Televisa’s Blim and America Movil’s Claro video.