Micron will provide GlobalWafers with $500m in strategic financing. Credit: Vidpen/Shutterstock.com.

Micron Technology has announced plans to invest up to $3bn to support the semiconductor supply-chain ecosystem in the US.

The company’s proposed investment aims to secure manufacturing materials, provide supply assurance, and address the rising demand for advanced memory and storage required by AI and other data-heavy technologies.

As part of these plans, Micron will provide GlobalWafers with $500m in strategic financing.

The funds will be used to advance the development and manufacturing at GlobalWafers America’s 300mm raw silicon wafer facility, currently under construction in Sherman, Texas.

Alongside this financial support, the two companies have agreed to a ten-year supply agreement that will provide Micron with substantial raw silicon wafer capacity and support its long-term manufacturing goals.

Micron senior vice president and chief procurement officer Ben Tessone said: “Securing a reliable supply of critical input materials is essential to supporting Micron’s long-term growth and technology roadmap.

“Micron’s strategic investment in the US semiconductor ecosystem and GlobalWafers’ raw silicon wafer manufacturing facility reflects our commitment to strengthening supply assurance, deepening collaboration with key suppliers, and supporting the expansion of the semiconductor supply chain and manufacturing infrastructure in the US.”

GlobalWafers chairperson and CEO Doris Hsu said: “Micron has long been an important partner of GlobalWafers, and we are honoured to further deepen our strategic collaboration and jointly support the stable supply of critical materials for the semiconductor industry.

“GlobalWafers is currently the only raw silicon wafer supplier participating in the CHIPS for America Program that is capable of locally producing advanced 300mm wafers in the US.”

Micron and GlobalWafers also intend to explore working together on next-generation wafer technologies and process innovations to assist future semiconductor production needs.

The investment is still subject to final agreements, standard approvals, and closing conditions.

Separately, Micron announced it is accelerating its US manufacturing investments, with expected spending to exceed $250bn by 2035.

This increase is intended to support the company’s long-term target of producing 40% of its DRAM in the US and to create additional direct and indirect employment.

The announcement coincides with a milestone at Micron’s Clay, New York site, where the company has poured its first concrete, marking the shift to vertical construction ahead of schedule.

In January, Micron began construction of a new wafer fabrication facility at its current NAND manufacturing site in Singapore, with plans to invest about $24bn over the next ten years.