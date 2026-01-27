Micron plans to use the new capacity to support ongoing technological transitions. Credit: Charles Knowles/Shutterstock.com.

Micron Technology has begun construction on a new wafer fabrication facility at its existing NAND manufacturing site in Singapore, marking an investment of approximately $24bn (S$31bn) over the coming decade.

The company expects to open 700,000ft² of cleanroom space, with wafer production scheduled to commence in the second half of 2028.

This development aims to increase output to meet rising demand for NAND technology as artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven applications expand worldwide.

The facility, which will be Singapore’s first double-storey wafer manufacturing plant, will play a key role in Micron’s regional NAND Centre of Excellence.

The project is forecasted to create about 1,600 jobs focused on semiconductor engineering and operations, including roles that involve AI and automation technologies.

When combined with the previously announced high-bandwidth memory (HBM) advanced packaging site, which is expected to supply HBM products by 2027, Micron’s recent expansions are set to generate around 3,000 positions in total across both facilities.

Micron plans to use the new capacity to support ongoing technological transitions and to maintain flexibility in scaling output according to shifts in market demand.

The facility will integrate research and development activities alongside manufacturing operations, a move intended to speed up product deployment and strengthen partnerships between industry and academic institutions.

Company representatives marked the groundbreaking with a ceremony attended by Gan Kim Yong, Singapore’s deputy prime minister and minister for Trade and Industry; Dr Beh Swan Gin, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry; Jermaine Loy, managing director of the Economic Development Board (EDB); and Jacqueline Poh, chief executive officer of JTC Corporation.

Micron Technology global operations executive vice president Manish Bhatia said: “We are grateful for the longstanding support and successful partnership with the Singapore government, including EDB and JTC.”

Sustainability measures form part of the project’s design. The plant will follow LEED standards covering greenhouse gas reduction, water recycling and waste management.

It builds on previous sustainability acknowledgements received by the site from the World Economic Forum and Singapore’s Energy Efficiency National Partnership.

Micron’s investment also includes initiatives with universities and other partners aimed at developing workforce skills, offering internships for students, upskilling employees in areas such as AI and smart manufacturing, and advancing research talent in semiconductor technology.

Singapore EDB managing director Jermaine Loy said: “This investment rides on growth in AI and will provide good jobs for Singaporeans.”

Earlier this month, Micron began construction on its $100bn memory manufacturing facility (megafab) in Onondaga County, New York.