Microsoft has announced that its Copilot Studio will soon offer a set of new features, enabling its customers to create autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents that operate with minimal human intervention and undertake complex tasks.

The offering, announced as part of the company’s strategy to leverage the growing AI market, will be made available from November, Reuters reported.

Unlike chatbots, these agents are designed to autonomously manage tasks such as handling client queries, identifying sales leads, and overseeing inventory.

A user-friendly application, Copilot Studio simplifies the creation of these AI agents, even for those with limited coding expertise.

Microsoft is utilising a range of AI models, including those developed internally and by OpenAI, to empower these agents.

The company will also be rolling out ten ready-to-use agents that can assist with everyday tasks, from supply chain management to tracking expenses and communicating with clients.

During a demonstration, McKinsey & Co, which had early access to the tools, showcased an agent capable of managing client inquiries.

This agent can review interaction history, determine the appropriate consultant for the task, and schedule follow-up meetings.

Despite the excitement surrounding AI, tech companies are under increasing pressure to demonstrate the value of their substantial investments in the field.

Microsoft business and industry Copilot corporate vice-president Charles Lamanna was quoted by the news publication as saying: “The idea is that Copilot (the company’s chatbot) is the user interface for AI.”

“Every employee will have a Copilot, their personalised AI agent, and then they will use that Copilot to interface and interact with the sea of AI agents that will be out there.”

Microsoft’s stock performance has been a focal point, with a 2.8% drop in the September quarter, although the shares have seen an overall increase of over 10% in 2024.

Recently, Microsoft announced an expansion of its healthcare AI capabilities within the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare to enhance data analysis.