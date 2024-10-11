Microsoft has announced an expansion of its healthcare AI capabilities within the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare to enhance data analysis.
This initiative aims to connect care experiences, bolster team collaboration, empower healthcare workers, and unlock clinical and operational insights.
The launch includes new healthcare AI models in Azure AI Studio, developed in partnership with entities such as Providence and Paige.ai.
These models allow for the integration and analysis of data types such as medical imaging, genomics, and clinical records. They are expected to aid healthcare organisations in building and deploying customised AI solutions rapidly.
Furthermore, Microsoft Fabric now offers healthcare data solutions, providing a comprehensive AI-powered platform to manage and act on data.
In addition, Microsoft Purview’s healthcare security application templates are in public preview, offering governance tools for healthcare data.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
New capabilities in Microsoft Fabric’s healthcare data solutions have also been launched in public preview. These include conversational data integration, social determinants of health public dataset transformation, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data ingestion.
These features aim to streamline data analysis and generate comprehensive insights.
Care management analytics and data discovery and cohorting are also part of the new offerings. These tools are designed to enhance patient care by identifying high-risk individuals, optimising treatment plans and improving care coordination.
Microsoft Healthcare and Life Sciences Solutions and Platforms corporate vice-president Joe Petro said: “We are at an inflection point where AI breakthroughs are fundamentally changing the way we work and live.
“Across the broader healthcare and life sciences industry, these advancements are dramatically enhancing patient care and also rekindling the joy of practising medicine for clinicians. Microsoft’s AI-powered solutions are helping lead these efforts by streamlining workflows, improving data integration, and utilising AI to deliver better outcomes for healthcare professionals, researchers and scientists, payors, providers, medtech developers, and ultimately the patients they all serve.”
The latest development comes after Microsoft and Infosys expanded strategic partnership to expedite the adoption of generative AI and Microsoft Azure among their global customer base.