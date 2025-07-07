Microsoft initially established its presence in Pakistan in March 2000. Credit: MacroEcon / Shutterstock.com.

Microsoft has closed its operations in Pakistan, marking the end of a 25-year presence in the country.

The tech major has been gradually reducing its workforce in the South Asian country over recent years, culminating in this closure.

This decision was confirmed by former Microsoft Pakistan country manager Jawwad Rehman in a LinkedIn post. Rehman described the closure as the ‘end of an era’ in his post.

“Today, I learned that Microsoft is officially closing its operations in Pakistan. The last few remaining employees were formally informed and just like that, an era ends,” he said.

A Microsoft spokesperson also confirmed the shutdown to Pakistani news outlet Dawn.

“We will serve our customers through both our strong and extensive partner organisation, and other closely located Microsoft offices. We follow this model successfully in several other countries around the world,” the spokesperson told the publication.

Although no specific reasons were provided by Microsoft for the closure, industry analysts have pointed to Pakistan’s challenging economic and political climate as potential factors.

Microsoft initially established its presence in Pakistan in March 2000. Subsequently, it played a key role in advancing digital transformation in the country, supporting IT standards and digital literacy efforts.

The news of Microsoft’s closure in Pakistan has drawn reactions from various quarters. Former President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, expressed his concern on X (formerly Twitter), describing the development as a ‘troubling sign’.

This move comes in the wake of Microsoft’s recent global restructuring efforts.

Earlier this in July 2025, the technology company announced a second wave of layoffs affecting approximately 9,000 employees.

The layoffs are part of a broader strategy to enhance the company’s competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market. The redundancies are expected to impact various divisions, including Xbox and sales teams.