Microsoft’s customers will be able to run the R1 model locally on their Copilot+ PCs. Credit: Mojahid Mottakin/Shutterstock.

Tech giant Microsoft has integrated China’s DeepSeek R1 AI model into its Azure cloud and GitHub platforms.

This addition enhances Azure’s extensive portfolio of AI models, now boasting more than 1,800 options for developers and businesses.

In mid January 2025, DeepSeek launched a free AI assistant that it claims to use less data and be more cost-effective than existing services.

This assistant had recently surpassed the downloads of US competitor ChatGPT on Apple’s App Store, causing panic among tech stock investors, reported Reuters.

As part of its strategy to diversify its AI offerings, Microsoft is reducing its reliance on OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

In December 2024, Reuters reported that Microsoft is focusing on incorporating both internal and third-party AI models to augment its Microsoft 365 Copilot product.

In a move that addresses privacy and data-sharing concerns, Microsoft announced that customers would soon be able to run the R1 model locally on their Copilot+ PCs.

Key features of the DeepSeek R1 model include its accessibility on a reliable and scalable platform, the ability to provide advanced AI capabilities with minimal infrastructure, and stringent safety and security evaluations.

Azure AI Content Safety also offers built-in content filtering by default.

In a press statement, Microsoft said: “This rapid accessibility and robust safety measures make DeepSeek R1 a valuable addition to the Azure AI Foundry, accelerating innovation and unlocking new possibilities for enterprises worldwide.”

Earlier in January 2025, Microsoft launched Copilot Chat a service developed to allow businesses to leverage AI agents for routine tasks.

This initiative forms part of the firm’s efforts to boost AI adoption using a pay-as-you-go model.

Integrated into Microsoft 365, the service aids various workforce segments, from customer service representatives to marketing leads and frontline technicians, to utilise AI agents.