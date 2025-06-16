In April, Microsoft outlined plans to safeguard user data while expanding its cloud and AI infrastructure in Europe. Credit: JeanLucIchard/Shutterstock.

Tech giant Microsoft has committed that data from its European cloud customers will remain in Europe, governed by European laws.

As per Reuters, local personnel will oversee operations, ensuring customers maintain full control over their data.

Concerns are growing among European businesses and governments about data being transferred overseas, especially to the US. This has prompted US tech companies like Microsoft to introduce protective measures.

In April 2025, Microsoft outlined plans to safeguard user data while expanding its cloud and AI infrastructure in Europe.

These plans align with regional regulations aimed at limiting the influence of major tech companies.

Reuters reported that Microsoft will require Europe-based staff to approve and monitor any remote access by engineers to systems handling European data in real-time.

The company also noted that its sovereign private cloud is currently in a testing phase. It is expected to become widely available later this year.

Recently, Microsoft announced plans to implement a safety ranking for AI models offered to its cloud customers. This initiative aims to enhance trust in its AI solutions from providers such as OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI.

In addition, in Jun2 2025, Microsoft announced job cuts affecting more than 300 employees as part of its cost management strategy.

The reductions align with the company’s efforts to adapt to the evolving marketplace driven by the AI boom.