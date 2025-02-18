Tech giant Microsoft plans to make investment of $700m (2.8bn zlotys) to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure in Poland, with plans to complete the initiative by June 2026.
The company will also collaborate with the Polish National Defence to establish a framework to enhance national cybersecurity.
The investment will support the expansion of Microsoft’s existing data centre campuses, bringing an increased range of Azure services to address the growing demand for cloud computing in the region.
This initiative is expected to accelerate AI and cloud adoption, stimulate digital transformation, and contribute to Poland’s economic competitiveness by equipping its workforce with AI-related skills and creating new jobs in the technology sector.
As part of its collaboration with the Polish National Defence, Microsoft will focus on developing AI competencies and leveraging emerging disruptive technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and quantum computing.
The partnership is aimed at bolstering Poland’s cybersecurity resilience.
In 2023, Microsoft launched Central and Eastern Europe’s first cloud computing region in Poland, consisting of three independent data centres located approximately 25km from Warsaw.
The latest investment marks the second phase of Microsoft’s expansion in Poland, following the completion of a data centre project announced in 2020.
Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith said: “We appreciate the critical role that Poland plays in the European Union, and we are committed to helping to protect its cybersecurity and cyber resilience.
“Microsoft’s data center investment is a vote of confidence in Poland’s leadership and economy. Our goal is to bring the most advanced AI infrastructure to every sector of the Polish economy, strengthening the nation’s economic competitiveness.”
Recently, the Polish Development Fund signed a memorandum of cooperation with Google to advance AI adoption in Polish institutions and businesses.
The agreement includes a digital skills training programme for Polish citizens and aims to enhance cybersecurity and support Poland’s energy transformation.