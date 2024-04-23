Microvision has been granted a patent for a method of optical distance measurement involving emitting and receiving measuring pulses to determine 2D and 3D information of a measuring region. The method splits the time budget into phases for assessing regions of interest and determining detailed information. GlobalData’s report on Microvision gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Microvision, Lidar-assisted navigation was a key innovation area identified from patents. Microvision's grant share as of February 2024 was 55%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Optical distance measurement method using 3d information from regions

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Microvision Inc

The granted patent (Publication Number: US11906629B2) discloses a method for optical distance measurement that involves emitting measuring pulses, receiving reflected pulses, determining 2D information for a measuring region, identifying regions of interest, and evaluating received pulses to determine 3D information. The method includes assigning receiving elements to evaluating units based on regions of interest, emitting a second set of measuring pulses, and evaluating the received pulses to determine 3D information for the measuring region. The method allows for efficient and accurate optical distance measurement by optimizing the assignment of receiving elements to evaluating units based on regions of interest.



Furthermore, the patent also describes a device implementing the method for optical distance measurement. The device comprises transmitting and receiving units, evaluating units, and is capable of emitting measuring pulses, receiving reflections, determining 2D information, identifying regions of interest, and evaluating received pulses to determine 3D information. The device optimizes the assignment of receiving elements to evaluating units based on regions of interest, ensuring accurate and reliable optical distance measurement. Additionally, the device is designed to allocate time budgets efficiently between different phases of the measurement process, further enhancing its effectiveness in capturing 3D information of the measuring region.

