Middle East and Africa’s technology industry saw a rise of 15.7% in overall deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 184 deals worth $2.82bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 159 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 130, representing a 70.7% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 43 deals, followed by private equity deals with 11 transactions, respectively capturing a 23.4% and 6% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in Middle East and Africa’s technology industry with $1.47bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $1.04bn and $311.03m, respectively.

Middle East and Africa technology industry deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 30.4% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $855.29m, against the overall value of $2.82bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $350m merger of Collective Growth and Innoviz Technologies

2) The $139.29m private equity deal with OctotelLimited by Actis

3) Acrew Capital, Aspect Ventures, Coatue Management, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Management Company, Shlomo Kramer and Singtel Innov8 Ventures’ $130m venture financing of Cato Networks

4) The $120m venture financing of SimilarWeb by ION Crossover Partners and Viola Growth

5) Atreides Management, Battery Ventures, Intel Capital, M12, Valor Equity Partners and Xilinx’s venture financing of Xsight Labs for $116m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

