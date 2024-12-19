Gallup’s latest global migration data shows that people’s desire to leave their country remains higher than it was a decade ago.

A recent report from Currencies Direct has revealed that 23% of Brits—the equivalent of 12.3 million UK adults—want to leave the country.

And in the US, since Trump’s win, the number of Google searches related to leaving the country increased by 1514%, according to VisaGuide.World.

The growing sentiment shared across both sides of the Atlantic to explore better options elsewhere is intriguing and evokes the question, why do people in economically developed countries want to leave their homes for anywhere else?

What is driving economic migration in the West?

Globally, Gallup’s data shows that some of the biggest increases in people wanting to migrate have occurred in Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa, followed by the US and Canada. Across the wealthiest countries that make up the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), permanent migration reached unprecedented levels in 2022.

The increase in migration, or the rise in the desire to migrate, has been driven by many factors but most pertinently it has been the result of political outcomes such as Brexit or Trump’s re-election. According to CNBC, in the US, highly skilled workers, and wealthy people made preparations to move regardless of who won the presidency.

Following the election, online searches in the US about moving to Canada jumped tenfold, a similar occurrence to what happened after Trump’s 2016 win. Similarly, in 2023, the number of British nationals emigrating to other EU countries for employment reasons remained high. EU countries reported the granting of more than 3.7 million first residence permits, a 4.7% increase compared to 2022.

Which country is the most desirable?

Relocation experts at 1st Move International analysed Google search data and found that Canada was the preferred destination to move to for people across 74 countries. Canada is the desired place for Americans due to its proximity, shared language, and job prospects. As a result, the Canadian government has been on high alert for a sudden influx of migrants throughout the end of 2024.

Aside from people in the US, Canada ranked number one for people in Costa Rica, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. This is due to its pro-immigration stance, strong economy, healthcare system, and diverse culture.

Which country is tops in the Middle East?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been a relocation hotspot for more than 10 years mainly due to its 0% income tax benefits. The latest figures show that expats make up 88.5% of UAE’s population in 2024.

However, in recent years, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has received attention from Western high-income earners due to Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s Project Neom—an innovative sustainable urban project. In 2023, expats made up 42% of KSA’s population.

For highly skilled workers in the energy, healthcare, construction, and technology sectors, the blueprint ideas for Project Neom provide a creative opportunity for people in those industries to design and build futuristic cities. Demand for highly skilled professionals in both the UAE and KSA will only increase as both countries continue to compete against each other for highly skilled talent.

The World Economic Forum states that migration is a global strategic asset for countries as it not only serves to address crucial skills gaps but also addresses population decline.

Also, the heightened political divisions in the West and increased cost of living across many developed economies will be a big driver for further migration in the future. Consequently, the long-term trend of individuals migrating to explore greater options in different parts of the world will only increase.