Defence technology startup Shield AI, which creates military technology like autonomous drones and an artificial intelligence (AI) pilot for the US and its allies, has raised $200m in its new funding round.
With the new funding, the company has reached a valuation of $2.7bn, according to co-founder and president Brandon Tseng.
The round was led by Thomas Tull’s US Innovative Technology Fund and co-led by Riot Ventures. Investors Disruptive and Snowpoint also returned to back the company. Along with Andreessen Horowitz, Point 72 and Homebrew.
Tseng claimed his company wants to be the Tesla “for all aviation assets” and was building technology for “the new age of warfare”.
The company’s flagship Hivemind technology is used in aircrafts to operate without any communication and GPS, alleviating fears of hacking from Russia and Iran, Tseng said.
The Hivemind technology also acts as an AI pilot, leveraging cutting-edge planning, mapping, and state estimate algorithms to let aircraft perform dynamic flight manoeuvres.
It also uses reinforcement learning to find, pick up on, and put into practice tactics and techniques.
Shield AI claims that its AI pilot has flown an F-16 fighter jet, a vertical takeoff and landing drone (V-BAT), and a quadcopter.
The AI pilot is said to enable full autonomy on aircraft and is designed to operate in high-threat environments.