Mobile subscriptions in the Americas will reach 1.5 billion by 2023 from 1.2 billion in 2018, growing at a 4.1% compound annual growth rate over the period.

Mobile penetration will rise from 120.8% in 2018 to 141.1% by 2023 led by a significant rise in penetration levels in the US and Canada, in North America, and Brazil and Mexico, in Latin America, with rising M2M/IoT subscriptions.

Mobile phone users the Americas

4G will be the leading mobile technology over 2018-2023 with its share rising from 59.6% in 2018 to 70.1% by 2023. Growth will be driven by 4G network expansions by mobile network operators (NMOs), especially in Latin America. Moreover, MNOs in North America, such as AT&T, are looking to shut down 3G networks by 2022 and to reuse the spectrum for 4G/5G services.

Source: GlobalData Mobile Broadband Forecast, Q1 2019

5G mobile subscriptions in the Americas will reach 204 million by 2023. With Verizon having already launched 5G services in the US in April 2019, and other MNOs gearing up to launch 5G services over 2019-2020, we expect the US to lead the 5G market in the Americas with 5G accounting for 26.8% share of total mobile subscription in the country by 2023.

