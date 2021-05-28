Total mobile service revenue in El Salvador will expand at a 4.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, mainly supported by the increasing demand for mobile and fixed data services.

Mobile data service revenue will expand at a CAGR of 13.1% over the 2020 and 2025 period, overtaking the mobile voice segment as the largest revenue contributor in the market by 2021. Growth will be mainly driven by the increasing adoption of mobile data services and government-led initiatives to increase connectivity in underserved areas such as the National Digital Agenda.

El Salvador is focusing on creating a digital economy by expanding connectivity and promoting digital solutions under the National Digital Agenda 2020-2030.

The policy focuses on – Digital Government, Digital Identity, Modernization of the State, Innovation, Education and Competitiveness. The initiative is aimed at improving international fiber optic access, promote deployment of mobile technologies, and promote digital literacy.

With 7.4 million mobile subscriptions in 2020, El Salvador accounted for 1.0% share of the total subscriber base in the LA region. Over the forecast period, we expect mobile operators in El Salvador will add a combined 830,000 subscriptions, bringing the country’s total mobile subscriptions to 8.2 million by 2025.