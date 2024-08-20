With 93% of large companies viewing AI as essential to the success of their business, a new report reveals that more than three quarters face an AI skills shortage, according to US IT services firm UST.
While most organisations are onboard with an artificial intelligence revolution, most lack a skilled AI workforce and feel they would benefit from navigation, according to the digital transformation company’s survey.
The reasons behind the lack of effective AI implementation include a lack of in-house skills, increasingly complex regulatory requirements, and rising ethical concerns.
These factors create uncertainty, slow AI implementation and a failure reaping the technology’s full potential.
Krishna Sudheendra, CEO of UST said: “AI is a groundbreaking technology already accelerating innovation across industry sectors, improving productivity, and redefining what is possible in unimaginable ways.
“This research comprehensively shows AI’s myriad benefits and challenges for businesses. By shining a light on the dominant hurdles to effective AI integration, we hope to help enterprises identify the right tactics and facilitate greater adoption of AI.”
Some 92% of the survey’s respondents agreed that AI implementation aligns with their strategic goals but only 5% reported no significant challenges in deployment, showing clear signs of misalignment between company ambitions and resources.
The survey also revealed that 40% of organisations have confidence in their responsible AI framework, and approximately 70% are concerned that a lack of diversity within their AI workforce leads to biased outcomes.
Some 600 senior IT decision-makers were surveyed from large US, UK, Indian, and Spanish companies with revenues exceeding $500m, and with the combined revenue of the companies exceeding $10trn.
According to UST, the results of the survey show a clear need to accelerate the adoption of AI skills within industry.
With more than 76% of respondents admitted there was a severe shortage of AI-skilled personnel within their organisation, and 89% said that they need external guidance on implementing AI. More than half of those surveyed are, indeed, seeking external help.
Some 57% of respondents are planning to engage with external third-party AI expertise in the next three years because of their own shortfall in skilled personnel.