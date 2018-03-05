Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

North and South Korea begin talks

South Korea is today sending two envoys to North Korea as Seoul steps up its diplomatic efforts to peacefully resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula.

South Korea’s national security chief Chung Eui-yong, who is leading the group, said he intends to “have an in-depth discussion on measures to continue various talks between North Korea and the international community, including the United States”.

It’s thought South Korean President Moon Jae-in wants to build on the diplomatic thaw brought about by North Korea’s attendance at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics last month.

The envoys’ two-day visit is expected to focus on building a bridge between Washington and Pyongyang, which remain locked in a stand-off over North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump said over the weekend that negotiations about a potential dialogue between the US and North Korea were advancing.

Trump hosts Netanyahu as Israeli-Palestinian peace process stalls

US President Donald Trump is hosting Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House today, the beginning of a five-day trip to the US.

Netanyahu is currently mired in corruption investigations that are threatening his political survival and was questioned at his home by police on Friday.

While Trump’s push to change or scrap Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and the country’s role in the Syria crisis are expected to top the agenda, there will be questions around the seemingly stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has been leading efforts to develop an Israeli-Palestinian peace proposal, which the president has said could lead to the “deal of the century”.

The process has gone nowhere, however, since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December and announcement of the coming move of the US embassy to the city in May.

May vows to fix Britain’s broken housing market in latest speech

The UK’s prime minister Theresa May will deliver a speech on the state of the country’s housing market today.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

She is expected to announce plans to penalise property developers who do not build homes quickly enough, urging them to “do their duty to Britain”.

May will criticise developers who profit from building expensive properties rather than the quantities of new homes, vowing to “rewrite the laws on planning” in order to help more people get on the housing ladder.