Silvus Technologies specialises in advanced mobile ad-hoc networks designed for mission-critical communication in tactical environments. Credit: Motorola Solutions/Business Wire.

Motorola Solutions has concluded the acquisition of Silvus Technologies Holdings, a company specialising in mobile ad-hoc networks (MANET), in a deal valued at $4.4bn.

The deal includes about $4.38bn in cash (subject to customary adjustments), as well as around $20m in restricted stock for certain employees to equity holders.

The purchase agreement terms also allow for earnout consideration of up to $600m based on business performance over consecutive 12-month periods ending in 2027 and 2028.

In May 2025, Motorola first signed an agreement to acquire the Los Angeles-based company.

The MANET technology is engineered for frontline operations in “challenging” environments, providing secure data, video, and voice communications without fixed infrastructure.

Its devices are claimed to create large, scalable, and self-healing networks that adapt to ongoing mobility.

These mobile networks are said to connect people, devices, and nodes over long distances, supporting bandwidth-intensive technologies such as video, sensors, and drones.

Silvus Technologies CEO Babak Daneshrad said: “At our core, both our companies are driven by innovation that makes the world safer.

“Bringing our advanced engineering teams together amplifies our ability to build more powerful solutions to serve more customers globally. I am incredibly optimistic about the future we have with Motorola Solutions.”

Autonomous technologies such as drones, vehicles, and robots are being utilised to enhance safety by increasing the distance between soldiers and potential threats, according to the company.

Silvus stated that its technology enables human operators to control these systems with minimal latency, saving lives and improving tactical decision-making.

Silvus serves a diverse clientele, including defence agencies, autonomous systems manufacturers, the intelligence community, law enforcement, and global enterprises.

Motorola noted that it aims to expand Silvus’ reach by leveraging its global scale and established relationships with government and public safety customers worldwide.

Motorola Solutions chairman and CEO Greg Brown said: “Silvus’ advanced solutions for drone and unmanned systems are trusted in the world’s most demanding defence environments, and offer vital applications for border security and public safety.

“Their capabilities are an excellent complement to our land mobile radio and video technologies, and we look forward to bringing them to more customers around the world.”