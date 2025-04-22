The convergence of radio, video and AI through Assist allows users to collect data from every stage of an incident. Credit: Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions has introduced an AI emergency response tool, SVX, alongside a new device called Assist to enhance public safety communications in the US.

SVX is a “first-of-its-kind” video remote speaker microphone. It combines a body camera, remote speaker microphone and an AI assistant named Assist.

Designed for compatibility with the company’s APX NEXT radio, SVX is set to replace the need for multiple devices, streamlining the equipment first responders must carry.

Motorola Solutions executive vice-president and chief technology officer Mahesh Saptharishi said: “We have designed SVX and Assist to combine secure voice, video and AI with exceptional quality and capability for the people in uniform who protect us all.”

Motorola said that the SVX wireless device not only reduces the number of devices required but also cuts down on maintenance needs. Its swappable battery ensures that it can cover everyday shifts without interruption.

The integration of radio, video and AI into one device acts as a force multiplier, capturing a wider array of data during incidents for more precise police reporting and verified evidence, the company said.

When connected to the APX NEXT radio, SVX benefits from the latest-generation ambient noise reduction technology, ensuring clear communication even in noisy environments.

Additionally, the high-definition video capability of SVX captures all ambient sound to maintain the objective integrity of the evidence collected.

Assist, the AI component, transforms the SVX from mere hardware into a dynamic support system for officers in real-time.

It enables the SVX to function as a live language translator and provides guidance on agency policies such as the steps for administering a life-saving EpiPen, thereby streamlining incident management and ensuring adherence to protocols.

Saptharishi added: “Assist can support and verify their perspective, including identifying discrepancies.

“For example, Assist may flag that ‘the car is black (per video footage), not blue’, a finding that must be confirmed by a human. This is about augmenting human memory versus replacing it.”

The convergence of radio, video and AI through Assist allows for a comprehensive collation of data from every stage of an incident. This includes radio communications, the officer’s location, 911 call information, dispatch records, footage from other body or street cameras, community inputs, and more.

With access to a broader range of sources, Assist can provide more cross-referencing and verification, leading to improved accuracy and reliable insights for first responders, Motorola said.

In February 2025, Motorola acquired RapidDeploy, a US-based provider of cloud-native next generation 911 (NG911) solutions designed to enhance public safety.