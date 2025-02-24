RapidDeploy’s Next Generation 911 products are designed to enhance decision-making. Credit: Motorola Solutions/Business Wire.

Motorola Solutions has completed the acquisition of RapidDeploy, a US-based provider of cloud-native next generation 911 (NG911) solutions designed to enhance public safety.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RapidDeploy offers a suite of advanced emergency response technologies designed to improve decision-making and accelerate response times.

Its product suite includes radius papping, which provides real-time call location mapping for more efficient emergency dispatch.

The company also offers Lightning, a mobile application that enables first responders to access critical 911 call data directly on their devices.

Additionally, Eclipse Analytics supports public safety answering points (PSAPs) by measuring key metrics such as response and queue times, helping agencies optimise staffing levels based on anticipated call volumes.

The integration of RapidDeploy’s technology with Motorola Solutions’ existing public safety solutions, such as the Rave suite, allows for the aggregation of public safety data and intelligence sharing.

This enhances the workflow of telecommunicators and first responders during critical emergencies.

Motorola plans to incorporate RapidDeploy’s technology into its VESTA 911 call handling software and the AI-powered VESTA NXT platform.

This integration is expected to improve the speed and efficiency of telecommunicators.

RapidDeploy currently supports more than 1,600 PSAPs/emergency communications centers across 24 US states.

RapidDeploy co-founder and CEO Steve Raucher said: “Together, we will continue to accelerate innovation in 911 technology, helping to make NG911 smarter, more unified and seamlessly integrated to empower first responders and help save more lives.”

In 2024, Motorola Solutions and Google Cloud teamed up to advance cloud solutions within Motorola Solutions’ safety and security technologies.

Leveraging Google Cloud’s infrastructure, the firm aim to develop assistive intelligence, video content delivery, mapping, and AI capabilities, addressing real-world safety challenges.