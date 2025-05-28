Silvus’ customers spans autonomous systems manufacturers, military, law enforcement and enterprises. Credit: Korawat photo shoot/Shutterstock.

Motorola Solutions has agreed to acquire Silvus Technologies, a developer of mobile ad-hoc network (MANET) technology, for $4.4bn in up-front consideration.

Silvus Technologies is engaged in developing in software-defined MANET technology systems that support secure data, voice and video communications without relying on fixed infrastructure.

Its products are used globally by military organisations, law enforcement agencies, autonomous systems manufacturers and commercial enterprises.

The company’s technology enables communication through mesh networks that are scalable, self-healing and adaptable to continuous movement.

These mobile networks facilitate connectivity across distances and are capable of handling data-heavy applications such as video, drones and sensor integration.

Motorola Solutions chairman and CEO Greg Brown said: “This acquisition underscores our unwavering conviction that technology is the bedrock for protecting communities, securing borders and defending against today’s ever evolving threats, whether in the air, on the ground or in the water.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“As a result, we’re now expanding our intelligent network footprint and powering next-generation security for those who stand on the front lines everywhere.”

Silvus has more than two decades of research and development in the field, focusing on technologies and software algorithms that enhance throughput, support a high number of connected nodes, counteract jamming and reduce detection and interception risks.

Motorola Solutions aims to integrate Silvus’ engineering expertise with its global market presence.

The transaction includes approximately $4.38bn in cash and around $20m in restricted stock for certain employee equity holders.

An additional earnout of up to $600m may be paid based on Silvus’ business performance over 12-month periods concluding in 2027 and 2028.

Completion of the acquisition is anticipated in the third or fourth quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

Silvus Technologies CEO Babak Daneshrad said: “We’re inspired by Motorola Solutions’ deep tradition of innovation. The idea that safety is the foundation on which better lives are built is not just a deeply held belief our companies share, but is the motivating force behind our R&D and work.

“I look forward to our future together, unifying the strengths of our advanced engineering teams in pursuit of serving those who protect us all.”