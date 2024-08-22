Mubadala Investment Company has made an undisclosed investment in hyperscale data centre developer, owner and operator Yondr Group.
This move is in partnership with Apollo and is part of a strategy to support Yondr’s expansion in response to the surging global demand for data centre capacity.
London-based Yondr boasts a capacity with 878 mega watt (MW) contracted and reserved, of which 58MW is already operational.
Yondr intends to leverage the investment from Mubadala to fund its growth strategy.
It aligns with the forecasted 11% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in data centre demand by 2032, propelled by advancements in artificial intelligence, 5G, and IoT technologies.
The investment continues Mubadala’s strategy to expand its digital infrastructure portfolio, following previous investments in Aligned Data Centers and Princeton Digital Group. The move bolsters its presence across the Americas and Asia.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Furthermore, Mubadala has stakes in fibre network providers such as CityFibre in the UK and GlobalConnect in Northern Europe.
Yondr’s focus on sustainability aligns with Mubadala’s investing mandate, aiming for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
Mubadala Investment Company senior executive director of digital infrastructure Mounir Barakat said: “This investment marks an exciting addition to Mubadala’s rapidly expanding digital infrastructure portfolio.
“We are witnessing a strong growth in demand for hyperscale data centers in response to the rising data demands from AI adoption, 5G and IoT, and Yondr will play a key part in providing solutions for some of the world’s fastest growing corporations.”
Yondr CFO Chester Reid said: “We are pleased to welcome Mubadala as a key financial partner. With their additional support we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and continue delivering sustainable data centre solutions to our clients worldwide, meeting the increasing demand for capacity.”
Earlier this year, Mubadala, alongside Uber, led a $100m Series B funding round for Moove, an African mobility fintech. As a returning investor, Mubadala’s involvement helped elevate Moove’s valuation to $750m.