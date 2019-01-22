GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

North America is likely to remain the largest player in the global market for bundled telecom and internet services through 2023, despite a slowdown in service adoption, according to a telecoms report on the Americas by GlobalData.

Multiplay service market Americas

The ‘multiplay service market trends in the Americas’ report says the number of multiplay households in the Americas subscribing to double, triple or quadruple play service bundles reached an estimated 142 million by year-end 2018, equating to a household penetration of 43%, just behind Europe at 48%.

Meanwhile, Africa and the Middle East, with a household penetration level of 5%, is the region exhibiting the lowest multiplay adoption.

At a sub-regional level, however, there is a great disparity in terms of multiplay service adoption within the Americas, with penetration of households reaching 30% in Latin America versus 61% in North America as of year-end 2018.

Robust fixed broadband infrastructure and extensive network coverage have led to greater adoption of multiplay services in North America. In addition, discounted pricing adopted by operators and the inclusion of value-added services as part of multiplay bundles has also played an important role, helping to raise adoption levels historically.

However, market maturity and declining customer interest in linear pay-TV amid the proliferation of over-the-top content video applications have started to slow down adoption in more recent years.

Multiplay household penetration evolution worldwide, 2018 versus 2023

