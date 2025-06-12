Multiverse Computing’s founding team. Credit: Multiverse Computing.

Spanish quantum software startup Multiverse Computing has raised €189m ($215m) in a Series B funding round to advance its CompactifAI technology.

CompactifAI, developed throughout 2024 and now rolled out to initial customers, can reduce the size of Large Language Models (LLMs) by up to 95% while preserving performance.

The investment round was led by Bullhound Capital with participation from investors including HP Tech Ventures, SETT, Forgepoint Capital International, CDP Venture Capital and Santander Climate VC, as well as Quantonation, Toshiba, and Capital Riesgo de Euskadi – Grupo SPRI.

Multiverse said it plans to leverage the funding to support broader adoption of CompactifAI, targeting the $106bn AI inference market.

This technology is claimed to address the high costs of running LLMs, which typically require specialised cloud-based infrastructure.

Multiverse Computing founder and CEO Enrique Lizaso Olmos said: “With a unique syndicate of expert and strategic global investors on board and Bullhound Capital as lead investor, we can now further advance our laser-focused delivery of compressed AI models that offer outstanding performance with minimal infrastructure.”

Unlike traditional compression methods such as quantisation and pruning, which often degrade model performance, CompactifAI maintains original accuracy, achieves 4x-12x faster processing, and cuts inference costs by 50%-80%, according to the company.

CompactifAI enables compressed models to operate on cloud platforms, private data centres, or devices including PCs, phones, cars, drones, and Raspberry Pi.

Compressed versions of Llama, DeepSeek, and Mistral models are available now, with more models expected soon.

The technology leverages Tensor Networks, a quantum-inspired approach to neural network simplification, pioneered by Roman Orus, Multiverse’s co-founder and chief scientific officer.

Orus said: “For the first time in history, we are able to profile the inner workings of a neural network to eliminate billions of spurious correlations to truly optimise all sorts of AI models.”

At the end of 2024, Multiverse Computing received an investment from CDP Venture Capital, an Italian venture capital investor, as part of its Series A funding round.

The investment was made through two compartments of the Corporate Partners I fund, ServiceTech and Energytech, which includes participation from major Italian corporations such as Baker Hughes, BNL BNP Paribas, Edison, GPI, Italgas, Snam, and Terna Forward.