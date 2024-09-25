Silicon wafers undergoing photolithography process during semiconductor manufacturing. Credit: IM Imagery/Shutterstock.

Major economic powers including the US, China and members of the EU are investing heavily in nanotechnology as they seek to gain a strategic advantage from the technology, a new report outlines.

GlobalData’s Nanotechnology report states that, while many economies have been investing in the technology for decades, the significant investments that continue to be made today are aimed at securing a competitive edge in the global market, driving economic growth and addressing critical societal challenges.

The US established its National Nanotechnology Initiative in 2000 and has since established $43bn in it, with $2.2bn proposed for 2024. China has also been investing in research for over two decades and made nanotechnology a major area of its 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-20). The report adds that the EU “is supporting its nanotechnology industry through a combination of funding, regulation and collaborative initiatives.”

In defining the technology, the report explains: “Nanotechnology (nanotech) is defined as the design, production and application of materials, devices and systems where shape and size are limited to the nanoscale. It involves manipulating matter on an atomic or molecular scale, typically within the range of 1-100nm. These innovative materials and systems, crafted at the nanoscale, often demonstrate unique characteristics that do not exist when produced at a macro scale.”

Analytics cited in the report reflect the continued year-on-year growth in interest in nanotechnology, with well over 100,000 research articles related to it published in 2023, up from a little over 40,000 in 2010.

Despite the growth in interest and investment, commercialisation of the technology varies significantly by sector. Patent publications are particularly high in the technology and healthcare sectors, with falling numbers in the latter suggesting potential maturation. Among the other sectors in which there are nanotechnology applications are agriculture, apparel, consumer, defence, energy and food – however, patent activity across these is much lower.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

A variety of reasons are given for the varying levels of commercialisation, including the different stages of adoption of sectors, the complexity and regulatory hurdles faced in bringing nanotechnology products to market and mixed consumer perceptions of the technology.

The report also notes that the regulatory landscape has become unclear as the technology outpaces frameworks that have already been put in place, which it says has left gaps in oversight and enforcement.

It adds: “Furthermore, the potential risks and benefits of nanotechnology are still being studied, making it challenging for regulators to establish appropriate guidelines without sufficient scientific evidence. Overall, the lack of clarity and consistency has created a complex and uncertain landscape for both industry stakeholders and policymakers.”