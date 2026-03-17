The arrangement will see Nebius provide $12bn worth of dedicated capacity across several locations. Credit: bella1105/Shutterstock.com.

Dutch AI infrastructure company Nebius Group has entered into a long-term agreement with Meta to supply AI infrastructure, with the deal valued at up to $27bn.

The arrangement will see Nebius provide $12bn worth of dedicated capacity across several locations, utilising one of the earliest large-scale deployments of Nvidia’s Vera Rubin platform.

The company plans to begin delivering this capacity in early 2027.

In addition, Meta has pledged to purchase further compute power from upcoming Nebius clusters, potentially bringing the total value of its commitment to $15bn over five years.

Nebius intends to sell available capacity to third-party clients in its AI cloud business, with any remaining resources allocated for Meta’s use.

The partnership comes as Nebius reports continued expansion in AI cloud operations and maintains its 2026 financial guidance unchanged.

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Nebius founder and CEO Arkady Volozh said: “We are pleased to expand our significant partnership with Meta as part of securing more large, long-term capacity contracts to accelerate the build-out and growth of our core AI cloud business. We will continue to deliver.”

In a separate development announced in March 2026, Nvidia revealed a $2bn investment in Nebius to support the expansion of AI cloud services targeted at both startups and enterprises.

This collaboration is set to deliver next-generation hyperscale cloud offerings for AI workloads.

Under the Nvidia partnership, Nebius will deploy more than 5 gigawatts (GW) of AI compute globally by 2030, including several large data centres in the US.

The cooperation includes access to early product samples, design resources, system software support, and technical guidance for constructing AI-focused facilities.

Nebius will integrate multiple Nvidia technologies into its platform, such as the Rubin platform, Vera CPUs, and BlueField storage systems, aiming to improve GPU fleet management through enhanced monitoring tools.

Recent operational updates show that Nebius expanded its reach in the Asia-Pacific market and reported a 479% year-over-year revenue increase for 2025.

The company’s contract backlog has surpassed $20bn, featuring long-term supply agreements with clients like Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

In November 2025, Nebius disclosed an earlier agreement with Meta for AI infrastructure delivery valued at around $3bn over five years.