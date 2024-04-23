Netmarble‘s patent involves systems and methods to incentivize user participation in online game events through time intervals and awards based on performance. The system determines gameplay metrics, intervals, and distributes awards impacting final rankings. The technology aims to enhance user engagement and gameplay experience. GlobalData’s report on Netmarble gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Netmarble, Location-based parallel gaming was a key innovation area identified from patents. Netmarble's grant share as of February 2024 was 86%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Incentivizing user participation in online game events

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Netmarble Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11925868B2) describes a system designed to incentivize participation in gameplay events within an online game. The system involves one or more physical processors executing an instance of the online game, facilitating gameplay events for users, determining gameplay metrics, intervals, and changes within specific time periods, and distributing awards based on user performance. These awards are distinct from the gameplay metrics and values, encouraging user engagement and competition within the game environment.



Furthermore, the patent details methods for presenting notifications to users regarding interval times, displaying leaderboards reflecting award distribution, and implementing various awards based on gameplay metrics and performance changes. The system aims to enhance user engagement, motivation, and competition within the online game by rewarding players for their participation and performance during specific gameplay events. Overall, the patent outlines a comprehensive system for incentivizing and rewarding user participation in online game events, ultimately enhancing the overall gaming experience for players.

