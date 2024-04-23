Netskope‘s patent involves a cloud network that automatically provisions user directories in a multi-tenant system. The system receives user attributes and groups from a local application, determines user and group policies, identifies high-risk users, and deploys the user directory based on policies. GlobalData’s report on Netskope gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Netskope, Quantum key distribution was a key innovation area identified from patents. Netskope's grant share as of February 2024 was 64%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Automated provisioning of user and group profiles in cloud network

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Netskope Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11924220B2) outlines a cloud network designed for the automatic provisioning of user and group profiles through directory synchronization in a multi-tenant system. The system involves a local application on end-user devices that provides user attributes and groups, a mid-link server that interacts with end-user devices and external applications, and a user interface for configuration. The server determines user and group policies, identifies high-risk users, assigns privileges accordingly, and deploys the user directory based on policies. The system aims to enhance security by categorizing high-risk users and applying specific policies to mitigate threats, ensuring efficient and secure user directory management.



Furthermore, the patent details a method for configuring user directories based on user and group policies in a multi-tenant system. This method involves acquiring user attributes and groups, interacting with a mid-link server, determining policies, identifying high-risk users, assigning privileges, and deploying the user directory. The system utilizes a System for Cross-Domain Identity Management (SCIM) server, a python module, and a user interface accessible on Mac® Operating System and Windows® endpoints. Additionally, synchronization of the user directory enables group-based reporting, access to specific applications, real-time policies, client configurations, and role-based access controls. The method also includes an abstraction layer for administrators to interact with the server and troubleshoot using the user interface, ensuring streamlined and secure user directory management in a multi-tenant environment.

