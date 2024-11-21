Private cellular networks, also known as mobile private networks or private wireless, continue to evolve in 2024 as leading technology vendors focus on delivering tailored solutions for Industry 4.0 use cases and for guaranteed, secure coverage.

From automated warehouses and worker safety to sustainable energy applications, vendors have been enhancing scalability and efficiency in their offerings while driving adoption through strategic collaborations.

Nokia: Private Wireless Sustainability Calculator

Nokia has reinforced its position as a market leader this year, surpassing 795 enterprise customers globally last quarter. The company is emphasising multisite deployments in verticals like manufacturing, transportation, and energy, with recent tools such as its Private Wireless Sustainability Calculator helping enterprises measure environmental impact, and an application for boosting situational awareness and worker safety. Nokia’s collaborations with telecom service providers like Telefónica are also expanding private network adoption in regions like Spain and Latin America.

Ericsson Enterprise 5G portfolio

Ericsson, meanwhile, revamped its Enterprise 5G portfolio, introducing new modular solutions such as Private 5G Compact for lightweight deployments and neutral host technology certified by major US carriers. The unification of its offerings under the NetCloud Manager platform by 2025 promises streamlined operations for enterprise customers, while also helping Ericsson proceed on a natively integrated product roadmap.

Ecosystem partnerships

Ecosystem partnerships remain a cornerstone of market development. Vendors are increasingly integrating their go-to-market approach with service providers, systems integrators, and IT providers to accelerate deployment while addressing specific enterprise challenges. For example, Celona’s new collaboration with HCLTech will expand its presence in larger enterprises using industrial automation. Cisco has leaned on its traditional partner-driven approach, leveraging relationships with NEC and others to deliver private 5G solutions across manufacturing and event venues like the Paris Olympics. Recently launched innovation centres with partner Intel in the US, Germany, and Japan are enabling enterprises to test 5G use cases, from anomaly detection to crowd management.

Vendors are reducing complexity

A shared focus on reducing complexity is evident, with vendors like HPE and Nokia offering pre-packaged, easy-to-manage solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing IT and Wi-Fi systems. This aligns with enterprise demands for quick deployment and minimal learning curves. For example, features like Cisco’s pay-as-you-use subscription model and HPE Aruba Networking’s automation tools aim to lower technical barriers, while Nokia and Ericsson emphasise modular, scalable deployments for varied industry needs. Meanwhile, security remains critical; Celona’s zero-trust private 5G solution exemplifies how vendors are addressing operational technology (OT) vulnerabilities. As the ecosystem matures, enterprises benefit from greater collaboration and tailored solutions to drive Industry 4.0 transformation.

Challenges for network vendors

With private cellular networks gaining traction globally, challenges for vendors—like regional spectrum availability, partner ecosystem management, and scaling solutions—remain. However, the industry’s steady advancements in automation, sustainability, and the development of use cases that drive business outcomes point to a promising future for wireless enterprise connectivity.