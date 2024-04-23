New Relic has been granted a patent for high-throughput BPF map manipulations with uprobes. The method involves running a user program in a computing environment, triggering a kernel BPF probe, providing operation parameters to a BPF map agent, and manipulating a BPF map in the kernel space. GlobalData’s report on New Relic gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on New Relic, Hybrid cloud mgmt was a key innovation area identified from patents. New Relic's grant share as of February 2024 was 45%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

High-throughput bpf map manipulations with uprobes

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: New Relic Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11928529B2) discloses a method and system for manipulating a Berkeley Packet Filter (BPF) map in a computing environment. The method involves running a user program in the user space of the environment, including a trigger function corresponding to a kernel BPF probe. By triggering the kernel BPF probe, operation parameters are provided to a BPF map agent in the kernel space, enabling the manipulation of the BPF map based on these parameters. The operations may include reading from or writing to locations within the BPF map, with options to clear locations or provide data values to a buffer accessible from the user space.



Furthermore, the system described in the patent includes at least one memory storing computer-executable instructions and a processor for executing these instructions. The system runs a user program in the user space, triggering the kernel BPF probe to provide operation parameters to the BPF map agent in the kernel space for manipulating the BPF map. The system allows for interrupting the user program in response to the probe and resuming it once the map manipulation operations are completed. The user space and kernel space are defined within the memory, enabling efficient communication and execution of the BPF map manipulation processes outlined in the patent.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on New Relic, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed