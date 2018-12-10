Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Murad and Mukwege presented Nobel Peace Prize

The new Nobel Laureates will take to the stage in Stockholm, Sweden, today for the Nobel Prize ceremony.

Medals will be awarded for achievements in Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Economics and Literature. Likewise, Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege will be presented with the Nobel Peace Prize for their “efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict”.

Mukwege, a gynaecologist, and Murad, a human rights advocate, are both acknowledged for campaigning to end mass rape and sexual violence against women in war zones, often committed by armed forces in ongoing wars. Murad, a member of Iraq’s Yazidi population, was herself a victim of this at the hands of the Islamic State.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:30pm London time.

France braces for fresh protests

As France battles against the “yellow vest” rioters that have taken to the streets in recent weeks over President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plans to raise fuel taxes, French farming unions will add to the nation’s problems today.

The FNSEA and JA unions are set to hold a series of demonstrations across the country in an attempt to help French farmers to improve their income.

This is in response to the government’s decision to freeze plans to raise minimum food prices. The industry feels that price wars between supermarkets, resulting in lower food prices, is ultimately costing producers. However, it leaves Macron in a difficult position, as going ahead with the food price rises would likely anger consumers.

SI awards one of sports’ biggest prizes

Sports Illustrated will today announce its Sportsperson of the Year for 2018, who will join the likes of Muhammad Ali, Tiger Woods and Serena Williams in the history books.

The magazine has looked back at the year in sport and will present its award to the sportsperson who managed to “Amaze. Inspire. Surprise.” more than their fellow athletes over the year.

The victor will be revealed today on the SI website, ahead of the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Award Show, which will air on NBC Sports on 13 December.

The award usually goes to an athlete based in the United States. However, winners from Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Norway, Kenya, Canada, Sweden and the United Kingdom have been selected in the past.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Last week’s highlights