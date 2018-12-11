Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Google CEO grilled on search filtering practices

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will appear in front of the United States House Judiciary Committee to answer questions relating to the search giant’s filter practices when displaying search results to internet users.

The hearing has been scheduled to examine whether US tech giants are displaying potential bias and whether there is a need for greater transparency. This is part of a wider investigation into whether companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter have attempted to promote liberal views over conservative ones on their platforms.

Earlier this year, representatives from all three companies insisted that they had not discriminated against content for political reasons.

However, according to reports, Google employees discussed tweaking the search algorithm after President of the United States Donald Trump implemented a travel ban on a number of Muslim-majority countries in 2017.

The hearing will take place at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington DC, starting at 3pm London time.

TIME announces Person of the Year

TIME magazine will today announce its Person of the Year for 2018, awarded annually to the individual who has had the most influence on events throughout the year.

The Person of the Year will appear on the front cover of a special TIME issue.

The winner tends to be an individual. However, on some occasions the honour is bestowed on groups, ideas or objects. Previous winners include the computer, those that fought the Ebola virus and you. Last year the prize went to those that spoke out against sexual abuse and harassment, which led to the Me Too movement.

This year’s Person of the Year will be revealed on NBC’s Today Show at 1pm London time.

A poll conducted by TIME saw Korean K-Pop band BTS come out on top, with the Thai cave divers and South Korean president Moon Jae-in in second and third.

Economic impact of Trump tariffs scrutinised

Representatives from a number of leading industry groups will meet today to discuss the “real economic effects of President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs”.

Organised by the American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA), Economic Policy Institute (EPI), Alliance for American Manufacturing (AAM), and Coalition for a Prosperous America (CPA), the event will explore whether the 232 tariffs on steel and aluminium imports are helping to deliver Trump’s “America first” vision.

As part of the event, the EPI will release a new economic report on the impact of aluminium tariffs on the industry. The report concludes that the tariffs have helped to provide jobs to thousands of US citizens, increased investment in manufacturing and boosted the economy by millions of dollars.

The meeting will take place at the The National Press Club in Washington DC, starting at 2:30pm London time.

