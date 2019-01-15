Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

WEF holds pre-Davos press conference

As more than 3,000 leaders in the worlds of business, politics, economy and journalist prepare to head to Davos for the annual World Economic Forum event, the organisers will host a press conference today to provide insight into the panels, workshops and sessions taking place and the issues that it will attempt to tackle this year.

With more than one billion people in the world living with a disability, WEF 2019 will focus on disability inclusion.

“With people living longer and chronic health conditions increasing, most individuals will experience disability at some point during life,” said Nico Daswani, Head of Arts and Culture at WEF. “Caring for people with disabilities is in everyone’s interest. Together, we must design a more inclusive world that takes care of everyone’s current and future needs.”

The event will host the ACCESS+ABILITY exhibition, showcasing designs and devices made by people with disabilities, including an eye-tracking device offering hands-free communication and a Braille smartwatch.

Delta Air Lines announces 2018 results

Leading United States airline Delta Air Lines will today post its fourth quarter and full year results from 2018, confirming its performance over the past 12 months.

Despite peaking above the $50 per share mark in December, Delta shares are currently trading lower than they were 12 months ago. Delta shares were valued at $48.80 on 15 January 2018, but now sit around the $42 mark as a result of disappointing earnings expectations. The share price is expected to fall further following the announcement.

Today’s report will end what has been a difficult year for the airline, in which a slowdown in the aviation industry wasn’t helped by the data breach suffered by the company in April 2018, in which the details of several hundred thousand customers, including names, addresses, payment card information and CVV numbers, may have been exposed.

Delta will announce its latest results via a live webcast at 3pm London time.

Committee considers clean energy technology

Members of the United Kingdom’s Science and Technology Committee will today hold an evidence session on technologies for meeting the Clean Growth emissions reduction targets.

Witnesses include Malcolm Brinded of the Royal Academy of Engineering, Guy Newey of the Energy Systems Catapult authority, and Jim Watson of the UK Energy Research Centre.

The session follows the publication of the new Clean Air Strategy yesterday, which aims to reduce pollution particulates across the UK by 2030.

Various air cleaning technologies have been proposed as a possible solution to poor air quality, including air purifiers the size of buildings and smart material solutions. However, the effectiveness of many of these solutions have been questioned.

The session will take place at Westminster, starting at 9:30am London time.