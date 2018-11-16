Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

WTO director discusses future of trade

Roberto Azevedo, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, will speak today in Paris at an event exploring the future of the WTO and the changes that need to be made to make the organisation fit for the 21st century.

Held to help move forward debate and encourage action on economic issues, “A WTO fit for the 21st century: What needs to change?” will look at changing trade practices, global tensions, and the modernisation of the intergovernmental organisation.

French economy minister Bruno Le Maire, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom, and French foreign affairs secretary Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne will also be taking part in keynote sessions throughout the day.

The event is being held at the Ministry of Economy and Finance in Paris, starting at 8am London time.

Shinzo Abe visits Darwin

Shinzo Abe will become the first Japanese leader to visit Darwin, Australia, since Japan launched the largest attack ever launched against Australia by a foreign power during World War II today.

The Japanese Prime Minister will meet with his Australian counterpart to visit the Darwin Cenotaph, a commemoration of Australians who lost their lives serving their country, in a show of friendship between the two nations.

“As out second largest trading partner, and a key source of foreign direct investment, our relationship with Japan makes our economy stronger,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

The 1942 attack on Darwin, the capital of Australia’s Northern Territory, cost 240 lives and resulted in 300-400 injuries. Likewise, a number of ships and aircrafts were also damaged or destroyed as a result of the bombing.

Viacom announces Q4 results

Media giant Viacom will announce its fourth quarter results today as it continues to turn its attention to producing and distributing original content through its brands like MTV and Comedy Central.

According to Yahoo Finance, Viacom is likely to see a year-over-year increase in earnings this quarter, buoyed by the success of Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which has grossed close to $800m since its release in July, putting it ahead of Marvel’s Deadpool 2 and Warner Bros. Ready Player One for worldwide gross.

Analysts have predicted that Viacom will post earnings per share of $0.95 on revenues of $3.34bn.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Earnings will be reported via a conference call scheduled for 1:30pm London time.

Yesterday’s highlights