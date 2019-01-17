Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Netflix reports Q4 earnings

Leading video streaming service Netflix will publish its results from the fourth quarter of 2018 today, having seen revenue grow by 40% year-over-year during the first three quarters as it continues to invest heavily in original content.

With Netflix having set itself the target of producing 50% of its own content, the company set aside $13bn for original content in 2018, up from $6bn the year before. Despite these additional costs, the company expects to see subscriber numbers grow as a result of this investment. Netflix predicted it would attract another 9.4m global additions in Q4.

Analysts have predicted earnings per share of $0.23 on total revenues of $4.2bn. Full results will be announced via a video interview taking place at 11pm GMT.

uSwitch reports on smartphone shopping

uSwitch today releases its research into the use of smartphones for online shopping.

The price comparison service forecasts that in the United Kingdom, consumers will spend £25bn on goods ordered through smartphones and tablets in 2019, with Amazon, eBay and Argos among the most popular mobile sites for online shoppers.

According to the research, shoppers are now more likely to use their smartphone to shop than to visit a shopping centre.

Research conducted by GlobalData previously found that the closure of brick and mortar stores was driving shoppers online, with a third of customers turning to the internet following a store closure.

Tech likely to top World’s Most Admired Companies list

Fortune will release its annual World’s Most Admired Companies list today, providing insight into the companies that are most respected by almost 4,000 top executives, directors, analysts and experts.

Last year’s list saw tech giant Apple come top, followed by Amazon and Google’s parent company Alphabet, all of which will be expecting a place among the top ten again this year as they push on towards a $1trn market cap.

It will be interesting to see where Facebook places this year after ranking 12th last year. The social media giant was rocked by a data breach caused by its “View As” feature that exposed 50m of its user, as well as the Cambridge Analytica scandal and its connection to Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 United States presidential election.

