Nissan continues search for Ghosn replacement

The Nissan Motor Company board will meet today to discuss replacing former chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was unanimously dismissed from the role in November following his arrest for falsifying financial reports.

Ghosn is accused of amassing a $44m fortune by under-reporting his earnings and wealth for years. Japanese authorities first arrested Ghosn for understated his pay by around $44m between 2010 and 2015. He has since been rearrested for similar offences that occurred between 2015 and 2018.

A private investigation conducted by Nissan concluded that Ghosn is guilty of these crimes.

It was initially thought that Nissan would announce his replacement today. However, a panel of external directors tasked with finding a nominee were unable to reach a decision.

Tumblr’s adult content ban comes into effect

Social networking platform Tumblr will begin to enforce a ban on all adult content today.

The Oath-owned platform risks alienating a large portion of its users in order to appease Apple, who removed the Tumblr app from the iOS App Store in November over concerns that child pornography was slipping through the platform’s filters. The app returned to the app store yesterday ahead of the ban.

While Apple’s concerns are fair, Tumblr’s decision has raised concerns about the amount of power that the iPhone manufacturer has over app developers.

As users can only download apps ‘authorised’ by Apple, publishers like Tumblr are forced to follow the tech giant’s rules or risk cutting itself off from a large pool of potential users. The United States Supreme Court recently heard arguments in a lawsuit that suggests Apple’s App Store is a monopoly, due to the lack of choice that iOS users have.

ITH Pharma faces contamination charges

British-based pharmaceutical company ITH Pharma appears in court today charged with seven courts of supplying medicines that were not of the nature of quality specified in the prescription, and one count of failing to protect patients from exposure to contaminants.

The charges relate to a spate of illnesses that occurred in hospitals in the UK in 2014, which resulted in the deaths of seven babies.

It was found that feed for premature babies had been contaminated, leading to blood poisoning.

After ITH Pharma was charged in October, a company spokesperson said: “We are disappointed by the decision to charge the company and will vigorously defend this case.

“ITH imposes rigorous environmental monitoring on its manufacturing process.”

