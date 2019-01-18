Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Amazon founder recognised by aviation industry

Jeff Bezos, founder of online shopping marketplace Amazon and currently the world’s richest man, will today be honoured today at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards.

Bezos will be recognised for his role in the aerospace industry as the founder of Blue Origin, a spaceflight technology company focused on providing humanity greater access to space. Likewise, the organiser has noted his “lifetime achievements in advancing the principles of freedom in his many business and personal endeavours”.

Other new inductees include the former CEO of aircraft manufacturer Aerion and Grammy-winning musician Kenny G. Likewise, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen will receive a posthumous tribute following his passing last October.

The sold out awards ceremony will take place at the Beverley Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

Gaming industry heads to Texas

The video game industry will descend on San Antonio, Texas, today for the start of PAX South, one of a collection of gaming festivals for developers and publishers to show off their latest wares.

The likes of Sony PlayStation, Capcom and Bandai Namco will be among 160 exhibitors showing their latest games, with titles like Resident Evil, Devil May Cry and Jump Force expected to take centre stage.

PAX South will open its doors at 10am (4pm London time), with sessions and events set to run until 10pm. The trade show will continue over the weekend, reaching its conclusion on Sunday, 20 January.

UK to confirm disappointing Christmas retail figures

The United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics will confirm today what are expected to be the worst December retail sales figures for a decade, after the political uncertainty surrounding Brexit, low consumer confident and stagnant wage growth saw shoppers avoid the stores in the run-up to Christmas.

Numerous high street retailers, including Superdry, Halfords, New Look and Footasylum, were forced to issue profit warnings in the past two months.

The data, released each month, includes information on store prices, average spend and sales quantity, as well as internet sales figures.

Despite online shopping frequently being highlighted as a cause of the high street’s decline, ecommerce hasn’t been spared from the slowdown in spending, with online fashion retailer ASOS having issued a profit warning ahead of the New Year.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The latest data will be published on the ONS website at 9:30am London time.