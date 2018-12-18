Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Elon Musk opens first Boring Company tunnel

Elon Musk’s Boring Company will open its first test tunnel today, which will be used to conduct research and testing for future tunnels, with the company hoping to build a high-speed transport system that can relieve congestion in busy cities.

The public opening was initially scheduled for last week, but Musk announced on Twitter that the company needed a few more days. He confirmed that the launch event held today would be “more than a tunnel opening”, and will include “fully road legal autonomous transport cars” and “ground to tunnel car elevators”.

Musk also previously said that the public would be offered free rides in the test tunnel the day after the launch event. However, it is unclear whether that is still the case.

The test tunnel, located in Hawthorne, California, will run from the SpaceX car park along 120th Street for two miles, transporting across Hawthorne at 155mph.

Forbes reveals richest people in tech

Finance magazine Forbes will today reveal its annual list of the 100 richest people in the technology industry.

With tech and internet companies such as Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook now leading the pack, the list will be topped by many of the world’s richest figures.

Last year Microsoft founder Bill Gates was top of the list. However, he has since been overtaken by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who has seen his fortune climb to $128bn over the past year. Oracle Corporation’s Larry Ellison will likely round up the top three, after a year of scandals will inevitably see Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg fall down the list.

This year saw a record 206 tech entrepreneurs named on Forbes annual Billionaires list, with a combined wealth of $1.3tn, up 30% from the previous year.

Ministers scrutinised on Scottish oil and gas

Scotland’s oil and gas industry produced approximately £20bn worth of energy last year. However, Scotland’s Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse and UK Minister of Energy and Climate Change Claire Perry will face questioning from the Scottish Affairs Committee today as the energy sector moves towards a cleaner, renewable future.

The Committee has been investigating how the Government will deal with the change; limit disruption and maximise economic recovery, among other things.

Today’s session is being held to question Government figures on the future of the industry, exploring issues such as financial support to facilitate the switch to clean energy sources.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Today’s session will get underway at the House of Commons, starting with a Scottish government panel consisting of Wheelhouse and Scotland’s Director of Energy and Climate Change Kersti Berge, at 1pm London time.

Yesterday’s highlights