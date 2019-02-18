Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

SpaceIL launch prepares for countdown

Israeli startup SpaceIL is soon expected to launch its Beresheet lander on-board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

If the mission is a success, the SpaceIL craft will become the first private space probe to land on the moon. Until now, only national space agencies have successfully reached the moon. However, in two months’ time the privately-backed craft is expected to touch down between the landing sites of Apollo 15 and Apollo 17.

The craft is scheduled to take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, United States, from today. However, launches are often plagued by delays due to faults and conditions.

AI expert addresses business leaders

Professor Nigel Shadbolt, one of the United Kingdom’s leading computer scientists, a founder of the Web Science discipline, and an expert in the field of artificial intelligence, will today address the Cardiff Business Club.

The Cardiff Business Club was founded to connect organisations with leading figures across the world of business and provide help and support to its members through sessions with experts in a range of fields.

With AI already beginning to revolutionise the workplace, Shadbolt will be able to provide the club’s members with insight into the future of the technology and how it might impact particular industries. Experts have previously warned that businesses must embrace AI within the next five years or risk collapse.

The event is taking place at the Hilton Hotel in Cardiff, Wales, today, starting at 6:15pm local time.

Entrepreneurs encouraged to tackle IoT cybersecurity threats

UK Research and Innovation, a body of leading research councils set up by the Government to boost innovation in UK businesses, today kicks off its competition aimed at tackling the growing threat of cybercriminals in an increasingly connected world.

As part of its Strategic Priorities Fund, the competition challenges UK-based businesses to come up with solutions to tackle cybersecurity-related Internet of Things threats. Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, has set aside £6m to invest in viable solutions that will help to keep connected devices safe and secure.

This comes after botnet activity, where a large number of breached devices are used to orchestrate cyberattacks, using IoT devices was found to have doubled since 2016.

The competition rules state that a range of technologies will be considered, including blockchain and 5G solutions. However, to be eligible, entries must be either “operational resilience technologies that can protect and recover data”, “intelligent control systems for industry, commercial and public sector buildings”, or offer “protection of people living in digital homes and their smart systems”.

