3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

BlackBerry updates on smartphones to security transition

Telecommunications and wireless equipment company BlackBerry is expected to post positive third quarter results today, after turning its attention away from hardware in recent years to redevelop itself as a software company.

The company’s Q2 financial results showed that it now makes 92% of revenue from software and services, despite once competing with Apple and Samsung in the smartphone market. Mobile security is proving to be a big area for BlackBerry, which is also exploring emerging technologies such as the internet of things and autonomous vehicles.

However, if predictions prove correct, BlackBerry has seen little growth over the last three months. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of $0.02 per share today on revenue of $214.5m, down slightly on earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $235m in the last quarter.

Results will be announced via a conference call streamed on the BlackBerry investors website at 1pm London time.

Vladimir Putin holds end-of-year conference

Vladimir Putin will told his annual end-of-year press conference today, where the Russian President will field questions from an expected crowd of more than 1,500 journalists from around the globe.

The end-of-year press conference is used by the President to issue comment on a wide range of issues. Typically, Putin addresses a number of problems and offers potential solutions following the news conference.

Putin will be grilled on both regional and global issues at the press conference, including the Russian economy, Russia’s relationship with the United States and the conflict with Ukraine, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Putin has used the platform in recent years to praise his US-counterpart Donald Trump. However, with Russian election meddling in the spotlight, Putin may decide against fanning the flames this year.

UK issues retail sales figures as retailers catch Christmas cold

The United Kingdom will today issue its monthly retail sales figures for November, as retailers warn that sales figures had plunged leading up to Christmas.

Fashion retailer ASOS became the latest company to warn of deteriorating sales ahead of the New Year as a result of falling consumer confidence ahead of Britain’s planned exit from the European Union in March. This followed similar warnings from the likes of Primark, John Lewis and Superdry.

The data will provide an update on store prices, average spend, internet sales and quantity, as well as seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted figures.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

Sales figures will be published via the GOV.UK website at 9:30am London time.