Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Samsung unpacks the Galaxy S10

Having avoided a leak by airing an advert for the Galaxy S10 ahead of its unveiling, fans of Samsung’s flagship smartphone line will get a better look at the new device today.

Samsung is holding two simultaneous flagship launch events, known as Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, today in San Francisco, United States, and London, United Kingdom. The successor to the S9 will take centre stage, but the company has also hinted that it could provide a glimpse of its rumoured foldable smartphone. The company will also showcase new wearable technology, such as the Galaxy Fit fitness tracker.

The event will begin at 11am PST (9pm London time), and will be live-streamed via the Samsung website.

Experts talk cybersecurity at CISO Africa

Leaders in the field of cybersecurity will descend on Johannesburg, South Africa, today for the start of CISO Africa 2019, a conference for IT security, fraud and risk professionals, to discuss how to avoid new threats in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.

The conference will focus on the increasing importance of the chief information security officer in the workplace, as well as how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud and blockchain can help businesses to protect against cyber threats.

Following yesterday’s pre-conference day, the main conference will get underway today at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton.

i2 debates best approach to threat of China

Event organiser Intelligence Squared will today host a debate on the rise of China and whether it poses a threat to the Western world featuring leaders in the fields of economics and politics.

The ongoing trade war between the United States and China has intensified the rivalry between east and west, with tensions threatening to boil over.

This is particularly clear in the technology sector, where the US are leading a campaign to convince global leaders to ban Chinese telecommunications leader Huawei from participating in the development of next-generation 5G mobile networks. The Trump administration claims that Huawei has ties to the Chinese government and could be used to spy on foreign nations.

Keyu Jin, Professor of Economics at LSE, Sir Malcolm Rifkind, former UK Secretary of State for Defence, and Martin Wolf, Chief Economics Commentator at the FT, will discuss the best way to tackle the threat of China and whether a different approach to Trump’s aggressive trade tactics is needed.

