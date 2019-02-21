Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

SpaceX rocket launches first private moon lander

Israeli space company SpaceIL is scheduled to launch the first private moon lander today. If successful, it will make Israel the fourth country to land on the Moon after the US, Russia and China.

The lander, named Beresheet after the Hebrew word for ‘in the beginning’, will hitch a ride on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Also on board is the Indonesian Nusantara Satu satellite, which will be sent into a geostationary orbit to provide voice and data communications.

Weather conditions permitting, the rocket will launch at 08:45 pm ET (01:45 am GMT) from Cape Canaveral in Florida, US.

US-China trade war talks resume

Talks between the United States and China attempting to resolve their ongoing trade war are taking place in Washington DC this week.

The principal-level talks are being held after talks in Beijing ended without a deal at the end of last week, but President Donald Trump has said that the latest talks are going “extremely well”.

In 2018, President Trump imposed extra trade tariffs on around $200bn of Chinese imports and China has in turn placed tariffs on $60bn worth of US goods, sparking a trade war between the two economies. However, the two countries reached an agreement at a meeting in Buenos Aires in December to work towards a resolution.

The US delegation is led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, while China’s Vice Premier Liu He will represent China.

UK targets AI skills

The UK government is today announcing a government-industry package designed to boost artificial intelligence (A) skills in the country.

At the core of the plan is a programme of industry-funded Masters courses in AI, which will be available across the country. These are to be supported by £110m from the government.

AI has been a significant target for the government as part of its plan to focus on technology as a keen driver of the economy post-Brexit.

Today’s announcement follows a number of other key AI plans over the last few months, including £50m funding to establish the country as a key player in the AI healthcare sector.