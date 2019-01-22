Luke covers tech, business, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

IBM announces Q4 results

IBM will today publish its financial results from the fourth quarter of 2018, as it continues its transition from computer hardware company to information technology company.

The tech heavyweight has been increasingly focusing on cloud computing, data analytics, mobile technology, social media and security, which now make up more than 50% of the company’s revenues. This is expected to grow further in Q4, and the $34bn purchase of cloud-computing firm Red Hat in October suggests that IBM is focused on doing just that.

Analysts have predicted earnings of $4.84 per share and revenue of $21.8bn, down 7% and 3% year-over-year respectively.

IBM will announce its Q4 results via a webcast on the IBM investor website, starting at 10pm London time.

World Economic Forum gets underway

The World Economic Forum, an annual meeting of the world’s leaders from government, business, media, education and arts, gets underway today in Davos, Switzerland.

WEF provides an opportunity for those with the power to force change to come together to discuss solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems. With industries facing widespread digital disruption, technological will share the stage with issues such as plastic pollution, climate change, nuclear weapons and diversity.

On the schedule today are sessions such as “Future Frontiers of Technology Control”, “Technology: A Common Good?”, “Governing Data in Our Daily Lives” and “The Rise of Techno Nationalism”. Speakers today include Microsoft founder Bill Gates, broadcaster David Attenborough, Brazil’s newly-elected President Jair Bolsonaro and the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.

BHF reports on predictive health risk tool

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) will today release a report into a machine learning tool being developed by a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge which it hopes will be able to predict whether patients are at risk of suffering a potentially fatal heart attack or stroke.

The tool will use an algorithm based on the health records of more than 2 million patients in the UK, in the hopes of predicting and responding to health risks before they develop.

The project was selected as one of six to receive £550,000 worth of funding from the BHF and Alan Turing Institute last year.

