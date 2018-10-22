Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Trump backs Cruz at Texas rally

US President Donald Trump will today attend a rally in Texas in support of Senator Ted Cruz.

Cruz faces a tough battle in the state, with stiff competition from Democrat Beto O’Rourke. With a campaign that has sought to cast Cruz’s immigration stance in an extremely negative light, O’Rourke has wooed hispanic voters in Texas.

The presence of Trump indicates how important Cruz’s retention of the Senate seat is to the President’s camp, a notable change of tone between the politicians.

Trump, who was in contention with Cruz during the Republican presidential primaries, has previously launched highly personal insults against Cruz, including several aimed at his wife and father.

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti will hold an alternative resistance rally to coincide with Trump’s appearance, which begins at 6:30pm local time (00:30am BST).

European Commission identifies key budget concerns

Today is the annual deadline for the European Commission to identify “‘particularly serious non-compliance” in the draft budgets of Euro zone member states.

The budgets were submitted by 15 October, giving the European Commission time to identify key problems.

Italy has been a strong focus this year, with a significant dispute breaking out between the Mediterranean nation and the European Commission over the past few weeks.

Of particular concern has been Italy’s high spending and resultant growing debt, which is already the second largest among Euro zone members.

There are fears that Italy’s so-called budget crisis risks the entire EU project.

World Energy Day highlights decarbonisation efforts

Today sees the 7th World Energy day, which is designed to raise awareness of energy use and promote decarbonisation efforts.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

First established in 2012 by the World Energy Forum, World Energy Day was proclaimed by delegations from 85 United Nations member states in Dubai, UAE.

The day also raises the importance of increasing energy access in countries with limited or inconsistent infrastructure.

Friday’s highlights