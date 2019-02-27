Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

OneWeb begins launch of global internet access satellites

After numerous delays as a result on rocket defects, the OneWeb satellite constellation is finally set to launch today.

The first of 10 satellites manufactured by European aeronautics company Airbus will enter low earth orbit, with more than 800 additional satellites set to follow. It is hoped that the project, named the ‘OneWeb satellite constellation’, will provide broadband internet access to the entire world.

Digital innovation is transforming business, but according to OneWeb more than half of the globe is currently cut off from the digital world. The company hopes to bridge this divide by 2027.

Liftoff is set for 6:37pm local time (9:37pm GMT) at the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana.

Digital leaders discuss next generation technology

Following on from the likes of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Huawei Chairman Guo Ping, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, Rakuten CEO Mickey Mikitani and Sprint CEO Michel Combes will be given the opportunity to address the crowd at the Mobile World Congress today.

Alongside the CEOs of Arm, Etisalat International and Liberty Global, they will be participating in a panel discussion on next generation technology, exploring how technology has transformed, and will continue to transform, a range of industries and sectors.

The Mobile World Congress is currently taking place in Barcelona, Spain, at the Fira de Barcelona exhibition centre. The keynote session is set to begin at 9:30am local time (8:30am GMT).

HP announces Q1 results

Information technology company HP Inc. will today post its financial results from the first quarter of 2019, having consistently beaten expectations throughout 2018.

HP is expected to see growth in the Personal Systems segment, having continued to grow its strong portfolio of personal computer and printing solutions. It is currently the second biggest PC vendor worldwide, holding a market share of more than 33%. However, HP’s focus on emerging technologies and product innovation is also expected to drive another successful quarter. HP is betting big on 3D printing, with the company hoping to capture a portion of the $13tn manufacturing market.

Analysts have predicted revenues of $15.05bn for HP in Q1, a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. Some $9.83bn of that revenue is expected to come from its Personal Systems segment, with $5.17bn expected in the Printing segment.

HP will announce its Q1 results via a webcast on the HP investor website, scheduled for 5pm local time (10pm GMT).

