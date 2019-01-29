Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Apple announces quarterly results

Apple is due to report its quarterly results today, with the company broadcasting a conference call to investors live at 5pm ET.

According to IG, Apple is expected to report a 7.1% rise in earnings for Q1 to $4.17 per share, while revenue is forecasted to drop 5% to $84bn.

With shares down 30% from their all-time highs in October, the company behind the iconic iPhone looks to be finally feeling the pinch from the decline the global smartphone market has been experiencing over the past few years. In August, Apple became the first publicly-owned company with a market cap of a trillion dollars.

Earlier this month, Forbes reported that Apple had lowered its revenue guidance for the next quarter from $93bn to $84bn after not meeting its revenue forecast for the last three months of 2018. Apple CEO Tim Cook blamed “economic deceleration” in China for the company’s recent decline.

The call can be listened to here.

US policymakers discuss the State of the Net

State of the Net 2019 will open in Washington DC today. It will explore internet policy, AI and cybersecurity, giving a picture on future US intentions around the net.

Speakers include Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, and Makan Delrahim, Department of Justice assistant attorney general for the Antitrust Division.

According to Politico, Slaughter pulled out of a speaking appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 earlier this month because of the partial government shutdown in the US, making this a second chance to hear her.

SOTN is the only Internet policy conference with over 50% of Congressional staff and US Government policymakers attending, and has over 600 visitors.

Panels on cybersecurity will feature Facebook’s most senior cybersecurity policy executive, Nathaniel Gleicher. Abigail Slater, who advises Donald Trump on tech, telcom and cybersecurity at the White House, will also be in attendance to discuss speech online.

Chris Christie becomes latest to publish Trump tell-all

Today will see the publication of Let Me Finish, a tell-all book by Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey about his time serving in the Trump administration.

Primarily an autobiography, the book covers Christie’s experiences as a member of the Trump transition team, and paints a more favourable picture than some of the other books published about the US President.

According to publisher Hachette Books, Let Me Finish “sets the record straight about his tenure as a corruption-fighting prosecutor and a Republican running a Democratic state, as well as what really went down inside Trump Tower”.

According to reports, the book also includes details regarding Trumps attitude towards the “Russia thing”, which he allegedly anticipated would be ended by the firing of national security adviser Michael T. Flynn.