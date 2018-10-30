Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Theresa May woos Norway

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will today speak on the opening day of the 70th session of the Nordic Council.

Prior to her speech, she will hold a bilateral meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg. Following the meeting, the two will hold a short press conference.

Much has been made of the UK potentially following the so-called Norway model post-Brexit, so the topic will likely be discussed as part of the meeting.

May’s speech to the Nordic Council will begin at 2:15pm local time (2:15pm GMT).

Apple unveils new hardware

Apple will today unveil its latest offerings in the second hardware event of this quarter.

The event is expected to focus on iPads and the Macbook line.

Notably, the company is expected to unveil a product that will be geared towards more price-conscious consumers, a market that the tech giant has neglected over the last few years.

The event will begin at 10am EDT (2pm GMT), and will be available to stream online.

Uber fights driver status case

Today will see the commencement of a UK Court of Appeal hearing regarding the legal status of Uber drivers.

The ride-hailing company is seeking to overturn a ruling from October 2016 by the Employment Tribunal.

The ruling had found that Uber was legally a transportation company, meaning its workers were entitled to certain legal requirements, including the National Minimum Wage and paid holiday.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Uber maintains that its workers are self-employed contractors, a common practice among companies in the gig economy.

The appeal, which will be heard over the next two days, is likely to have significant implications for other companies pursuing a similar model.

