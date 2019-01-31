Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Social media giants targeted in Government report

The UK Government’s Science and Technology Select Committee is releasing a report on the impact of social media and screen-use on young people’s health today.

MPs have reached the conclusion that social media companies must be held accountable under a legal duty of care for young people, to protect their health and wellbeing on social media sites.

The government report talks about the benefits of social media as well, but looks at potential risks that include sleep deprivation and body image problems in children using social media.

Previous research found that mental illness can be romanticised by young people online, and called on intervention from social media to stop the problem.

Samsung reports profit drop

Samsung Electronics will today publish its results for the fourth quarter 2018, and is widely expected to report the first drop in quarterly profit earnings for two years.

Bloomberg predicts that the company will report a 15% decline in net income, down to around 10.2 trillion won ($9.1bn).

The question of the company’s expenditure, particularly on components, is expected to be a hot topic during the call.

The earnings call for the results will commence at 10am KST (3am GMT), and will be available via a webcast.

Industry experts discuss responsible technology

Industry experts will meet today to discuss responsible technology and the changes needed within the industry.

Taking place at the British Library in London on January 31, Responsible Tech 2019 aims to “catalyse change across the technology industry, and make responsible technology the new normal”.

The one-day event will include talks, workshops and debates from experts in the UK technology industry, policy, data and ethics, coming together to create a fairer future with responsible tech.

The speakers include Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Jeremy Wright, who will deliver the keynote address.